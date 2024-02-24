



Electronic Body Music – more commonly referred to simply as EBM – has had several progenitors, but perhaps the most significant among them has been Belgium’s Front 242, the band definitively using the term to describe their music early on. With today, February 24 (or 24/2 in European territories) celebrated as International EBM Day, it’s appropriate that the band should choose this date to announce the end of a 40-plus-year run; “It is with a heavy mix of emotion that we close this great adventure, some 40 years in the making,” says Front 242’s core members of Patrick Codenys, Richard “23” Jonckheere, and Jean-Luc De Meyer, “We realize that ending our journey at this time, when we are still vibrant and full of energy is how the band should be remembered.” As such, the group has announced a series of what will be the final Front 242 performances to take place in the fall and winter of 2024-2025; among these performances will be the final U.S. dates from September 6-November 16, hitting cities like Philadelphia, Cleveland, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas, Denver, and two back-to-back shows at the band’s “home” of Metro in Chicago. Furthermore, the band is performing a pair of dates in Las Vegas at the Brooklyn Bowl and the Sick New World Festival on April 25 and 27, respectively, with dates scheduled throughout the year in Belgium, Mexico, Germany, The Netherlands, Sweden, the U.K., and Spain. “We are excited to share these meaningful final performances with our wonderful fans who have been with us through it all.” A full listing of tour dates can be found on the Front 242 website, with tickets to go on sale on Friday, March 1.





Front 242

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)