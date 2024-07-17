



Disciples of the Lord of Lard have been mistreated to numerous delights from PIG’s back catalog, not the least of which have been Armalyte Industries’ remasters of Wrecked and Sin Sex & Salvation. Now, after nearly 30 years, one of the Mighty Swine’s most virulent offerings is receiving the same treatment, as Metropolis Records announces Sinsation; newly remastered, the album was a benchmark for Raymond Watts as he took his bombastic and orchestrated brand of industrial/rock into a new level of production quality, one that has permeated through his output ever since. Originally released in Japan, the album garnered considerable acclaim as it was later re-released in the U.S. via Trent Reznor’s Nothing Records imprint, with such hits as “The Sick,” “Painiac (Nothing Touches Me),” “Volcano,” “Serial Killer Thriller,” and “Hot Hole” becoming longtime fan favorites. Produced by Watts, the album also features contributions by Steve White, Hisashi Imai, Karyl Hyde, Hoppy Kamiyama, Carol Anne Reynolds, and the late Anna Wildsmith. The remastered edition of Sinsation is due for release via Metropolis Records on August 23 in digital and CD formats, with pre-orders available now on Bandcamp; pre-order details for a vinyl edition through Armalyte Industries will be forthcoming. Most recently, PIG released the Red Room album, with the Heroin For the Damned Tour of North America to take place from September 28 to November 16, beginning with an appearance this year’s ColdWaves XII in Chicago; a full listing of dates, supporting bands, and ticket links can be found via PIG’s website.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)