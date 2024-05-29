



Arriving just a few days before the New York gothic and post-punk duo skips across the Atlantic for a run of U.K. tour dates, Frenchy and the Punk has released the “Like in a Dream” single as the second offering from the forthcoming Midnight Garden album. Written during the band’s stay in Paris, the song touches on various perspectives in life, what vocalist/lyricist Samantha Stephenson explains as “the cycle of life, and the ever beautiful embrace of love.” Producer/multi-instrumentalist Scott Helland adds that the majority of the song revolves around a single-note guitar lines drenched in reverb, achieving a dreamy and emotive sound for Stephenson to craft her lyrics, and performed in what he calls “the (David) Gilmour type of feel.” The accompanying video for the song was shot at the Art OMI and sculpture park in Ghent, NY, with the “Zoid” piece by LevenBetts feature prominently, and portions shot in April during the eclipse; “It felt like an interesting time to capture movement,” Helland states, with he and Stephenson pointing out that the minimalist design effectively captured the atmosphere of the song.











Engineered by Jason Sarubbi and mastered by Martin Bowes at The Cage Studios, “Like in a Dream” is available now via Bandcamp, following up on the April release of the “Hypnotized” single. Both songs will be features on Midnight Garden, due to arrive on June 28 via EA Recordings. A Kickstarter campaign for the album earned $16,992 with plans for Midnight Garden to be also be released on CD and vinyl.







Frenchy and the Punk recently performed a series of U.S. dates from April 20-May 21, with the U.K. run to begin on June 1 and conclude on June 17; stops include Bristol, Newcastle, London, Oxford, Leicester, Wareham, and Morcambe. The band will then return to North America to perform throughout the rest of the year; a full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on Frenchy and the Punk’s website.





Frenchy and the Punk

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)