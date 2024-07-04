



With his second album under the moniker of Misfit Trauma Queen arriving later this month, Portuguese electro/industrial David Taylor has unveiled its fourth single, the darkly monotone and propulsive “Golden Flux of Progress.” The song is a slower, more insidious offering that continues to showcase Taylor’s production style – blending the searing electronic textures of drum & bass and dubstep with his live drumming – with sparse and guttural vocals that emphasize the project’s punk predilections. Now available on Bandcamp, “Golden Flux of Progress” follows up on “CTRL_XII,” “Limerent Hell,” and “OPP,” signaling the forthcoming [R.E.A.L.] album, due to be released on July 25 of this month. The album follows up on 2020’s Violent Blue, with the Ominous Mixtape EP appearing in 2021.





Misfit Trauma Queen

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Regulator Records

Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)