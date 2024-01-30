



After serving five years as the keyboardist for Spanish progressive and post-rock/metal act Obsidian Kingdom, Judit K. is striking out on her own with the release of a solo album, titled SAFO.EXE. The album examines humanity’s relationship with technology, addressing such topics as artificial intelligence, algorithmic responsese, and the erosion of meaningful data through aimless regurgitation with a distinctly cyberpunk context; drawing on her personal observations and her poetry, Judit K. wrote and produced the album, with “Fragment 36” and “Fragments 30 i 58b” revealed on Spotify as the album’s introductory singles – both are available on Spotify. Previously, Judit K. had released the Frontera Rara. album in 2021, available now as a name-your-price item. Aside from playing keyboards in Obsidian Kingdom from 2016 to 2021, she also recently provided synths for Lys Morke, and is scheduled to tour this May with U.K. acts Maybeshewill and Bossk.













Judit K.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)