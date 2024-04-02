



The release of Voice of the Echo Chamber in November of 2023 marked the end of a 12-year-long absence from Ohio electro/industrial act Flesh Field. Now, Ian Ross is following up with Voice of Reason, which serves as a remix companion to the album, while also featuring several new tracks; among the remix artists present are Metropolis Records label mates genCAB, Terminal, and System Syn, as well as Ayria, Panic Lift, and Leæther Strip. Among the new songs are the opening “Wounds of War,” “Ugly, “Demon,” “Empty Rage,” “Fragment of Tranquility,” and “Afraid of Tomorrow.” Voice of Reason is due for digital release via Metropolis Records on April 26, with pre-orders available now on Bandcamp.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)