



After delving into absurdity and the nature of belief on the band’s last single, FleischKrieg now examines the role of the divine feminine with “Eve.” Based on the myth of Genesis, the song challenges the Gnostic tradition of Eve as the villain, taking inspiration from Italian Scholar Mauro Biglino, who had been fired from a position translating for the Vatican when his research and publications revealed an incompatability between modern Christian theology and ancient Hebrew texts. The song is sung from Adam’s perspective as he praises Eve for her courage to defy the Elohim and commit the “original sin,” thus freeing humanity from the “genetics lab known as the Garden of Eden,” lyrics like “Make the thorns our home” and “We’re saved by heroes hiding inside” demonstrating human resilience against oppression and catastrophe. Accompanying the single is an AI-enhanced music video. Released today, July 19, “Eve” was produced, mixed, and mastered by Logan Mader (Once Human, ex-Machine Head); the song follows up on the March release of “I Believe in Gnomes” as FleischKrieg’s second single of 2024, and the second release of new material since 2023’s “Bloody Prophets II.”









FleischKrieg

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Once Human

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)