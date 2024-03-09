



The release of “Bloody Prophets II” this past August marked the first new material from FleischKrieg in almost two years; now, the Las Vegas band has followed up with a new single, titled “I Believe in Gnomes.” If that sounds like an absurd title, that is clearly the intent as the song deals with the nature of belief, and how things that were once deemed too strange or ridiculous to be believed have since been proven true; “The crackpots have been vindicated,” states vocalist and songwriter Richard Cranor, “Now the gnomes ask us to consider what else have we been lied to about, and why. They ask us to examine our beliefs. Are they really ours to begin with or did we inherit them from a society bent on hiding the truth from us?” FleischKrieg has also released a corresponding video for “I Believe in Gnomes,” which was like the aforementioned “Bloody Prophets II” produced, mixed, and mastered by Logan Mader (Machine Head, Once Human). The single was released on Friday, March 8 and is now available via Bandcamp.









FleischKrieg

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)