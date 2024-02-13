



The Browning has unveiled a new single and lyric video, titled “HIVEMIND,” marking the electro/metal act’s second release since signing to FiXT this past September. “This song is the epitome of a Browning song,” explains founder Jonny McBee, “but on a whole new level,” as the song thematically explores the deliterious effects of social media and technological overload leading to “groupthink” and societal decay. As the band has long been heralded for bridging the gaps between extreme metal and heavy electronics, “HIVEMIND” continues this fusion with “a blend of the old and new,” pushing for a greater deathcore intensity, as well as added depth with even more layers of synthesizers. Released today, February 13, “HIVEMIND” follows up on The Browning’s “Poison” single released on September 27, 2023, with the song now available via Bandcamp, written and produced by McBee, with bandmate Cody Stewart assisting with the mix and master. Prior to signing with FiXT, The Browning had released two albums and two EPs with Earache, followed by three albums with Spinefarm. Stewart joined the band in 2012, with the trio rounded out by Akeem Bivens – a.k.a. Hardcore Keem. The band had also created several remixes for Celldweller, subsequently becoming what FiXT A&R representative Dave Hansen would call the imprint’s “largest signing to date.”









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)