



Having signed to FiXT earlier this year and with a new album in the works, Izzy Reign has revealed a new single that once again spotlights her genrefluid sound. Moving from ethereal electro-pop verses to a brutal and nigh chaotic metalcore chorus, “Sandman” was co-written with regular collaborators Nick Matzkows and Jon Eberhard, who produced the single, with mixing and mastering handled by Matzkows. Inspired by the 2017 horror feature Get Out, the accompanying video was directed by Alex Kouvatsos at BlackWolf Imaging, its macabre imagery matching the song’s shift from melody to aggression.











Now available on Bandcamp and all major digital outlets, “Sandman” marks Izzy Reign’s second single release of 2024, following up on last month’s “The Sunken Place,” with a new album currently in the works and aiming for a 2025 release. March saw the release of the Echo EP, along with a re-release of her 2023 single “Broken By Design.”

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)