



FiXT has announced the release of a new EP from Raizer to follow up on the Eastern European electro/rock act’s 2021 Resurrection album. Released digitally on January 12, the Run EP sees Raizer addressing the dystopian aspects of modern life, stating that although there is a perecption that society is “becoming more conscious, more human, and creative,” and striving for greater unity, “unfortunately, this is an illusion.” The EP features the previously released singles “Hate,” “Fight to Infinity,” and “The Last Day of the Universe,” with the title track serving as the fourth and final piece of the puzzle, all written, produced, and mastered by Anton Vladimirov, and mixed by Max Zolotov. An accompanying music video for “Run” is due to arrive on January 31, while the EP is available to purchase/stream on Bandcamp and all major platforms.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)