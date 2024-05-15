



3FORCE has steadily risen to become one of the flagship acts on the independent FiXT imprint, with the band now announcing the release of a new album. Blending elements of ’80s-inspired synthwave with modern club sensibilities, Unleash sees the Russian trio journeying into more introspective lyrical territory, featuring collaborations with Minute Taker, Hedera, and Mari Kattman to delve into “the darker side of human nature” with themes of love, betrayal, and impending apocalypse. Calling the album “an immersive cosmic cyberpunk experience,” Unleash marks the band’s fifth full-length effort, preceded by such singles as “Braindance,” “Get Down,” “Prevention,” “Fear No More,” “Meet the Devil,” and the title track, with “Masks Off” being the latest preview offering. Unleash is due for release via FiXT on June 14, with pre-orders available now on Bandcamp.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)