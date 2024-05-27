



Following the February release of the Rhode Island-based industrial/metal act’s latest album, FEBRVVM’s next outing will be a soundtrack to the forthcoming video game Oedipus/Antigone. Based on the Theban plays of Sophocles, FEBRVVM developed the game to explore the Ancient Greek tragedies in the form of a visual novel, utilizing manually tweaked A.I. images to depict the characters as marble sculpture; “The choice of this particular style was absolutely conscious,” explains FEBRVVM, stating that the goal was to evoke certain emotions and present the beauty of classical antiquity, handed down to the modern era as material objects broken by time, reasoning that the flavor “fits the subject matter of these tragedies quite well.” From the game’s soundtrack, which follows a more dark ambient style instead of the artist’s usual industrial/metal sound, FEBRVVM has released a visualizer for “Wither You Away,” the images created using the same techniques as the game.







Further information on Oedipus/Antigone can be found on Steam, with both the game and soundtrack due to arrive in early June. Optimus Minimus, the game’s publisher, is also helmed by FEBRVVM, with a new video available via his educational YouTube channel in which the artist discusses the origins, history, and impact of Ancient Greek Theatre to help promote the game. The soundtrack is comprised of new material and instrumental renditions of previously released tracks, and will be available as a free DLC (downloadable content) item on Steam, as well as all streaming platforms. The Oedipus/Antigone soundtrack follows up on the artist’s Cholera in the Time of Love album released on February 16 of this year.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)