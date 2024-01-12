



Hailing from Providence, Rhode Island, one would imagine that FEBRVVM is no stranger to the weird and unusual; such can describe the lyric video to the industrial/metal act’s latest single, “One Two Three Four,” the third single from the artist’s upcoming album. Created utilizing Midjourney A.I., the video depicts manga and anime girls with guitars, synthesizers, and other various instruments of an impossible nature, with some of the characters bearing three arms and/or six fingers – “You know, the usual stuff,” as FEBRVVM comments, going on to say, “The longer you look at the picture, the worse it gets. Does it have to deal anything with the subject of the song? It kind of does.”







“One Two Three Four” is available on Bandcamp, following up on “Sleeve” and “Throwing Up in Reverse.” All three are available as name-your-price singles, and will be featured on Cholera in the Time of Love, due for release on February 16; the album follows up on 2021’s Breaking the Broken, as well as the 2022 Cross Over and Turn covers album.

