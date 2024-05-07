



Swedish EBM and experimental electro duo Fatal Casualties has announced the impending release of a new EP to be the first in a planned trilogy, titled Guest. True to the title, the EPs will see Ivan Hirvonen and Stefan Ljungdahl working with several guest collaborators to explore various evolving facets of the human experience, particularly themes of resilience and introspection. Among the contributors featured on Guest EP I are Stephen Mallinder (Cabaret Voltaire), Dean Piavani (Portion Control), Pelle Ossler, and Émelie Huard (Prosymna); Mallinder appears on “I Keep Falling,” which was then followed by “Talk Too Much” with Piavani, both released in 2023, while this past New Years saw the reveal of Mick Clarke’s Iron Blu remix of “I Keep Falling.” Guest EP I and the subsequent entries in the trilogy will be released via Minimalkombinat, with pre-orders for a one-sided 12-inch vinyl and accompanying CD available via the label’s Facebook group. The Guest EPs follow up on Fatal Casualties’ Lullaby For Helsinki album, released in 2020 via Musex Labels.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)