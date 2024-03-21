



From the Brussels-based band’s debut album comes the music video for “Brasov,” the latest single by Factheory. Named for the Romanian City founded by the Saxons. vocalist Bruno Uyttersprot explains that the song is inspired by his travels to the city, which he documented in Romanian Chronicles 1990-2015 , published in 2023; with the video and lyrics directly relating to his most recent stay in the winter of 1997 “for a photographic report,” he first came to Brasov as a freelance journalist in December of 1989, shortly after the Romanian revolution – a.k.a. the “Christmas Revolution” – and later visited in 1992 while touring with his rock band Petit Futur. The video for “Brasov” was directed and edited by Rock Pirard, shot by cinematographer Georges Loukianov. The song is the opening track on Factheory’s Serenity in Chaos debut, released in digital and CD formats on February 18; since the band’s foundation in 2020 by Uyttersprot, Stefan Weidemann, and Dominique Nuydt, Factheory has released several standalone singles and EPs, all available via Bandcamp.









Factheory

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)