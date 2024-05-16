



Ian Flux, Jack Lowd, and Corey Hirsch – the L.A.-based trio known as Fact Pattern – continue to make strides to imbue more melodic sensibilities into their brand of industrial/metal, with “Incompatible” being the latest example. Following up on last month’s release of “Never Bleed,” the new single is an expression of frustration with religious beliefs and spirital practices, describing them as unhealthy coping mechanisms with the hard truths of life; stating that “your beliefs are just beliefs,” the song points out that they are, as the title suggests, “incompatible with every natural law of the known universe.” Like the band’s past videos, “Incompatible” was directed by Flux, with secondary camera work by regular collaborator Sam Franco (BARA HARI) and ALex Vontteum; the single was mixed by Flux and mastered by Jeff Mortimer, marking the second release of new material from Fact Pattern after From Where You’re Hiding and the Possession Therapy split EP with Dread Risks, both from 2021.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)