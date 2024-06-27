



From the L.A. industrial/metal band’s forthcoming album comes “With No Disguise,” the latest single from Fact Pattern. Driven by propulsive and mechanical rhythms and abrasive riffs, the song’s continues the band’s foray into more melodic territory as Ian Flux, Jack Lowd, and Corey Hirsch deliver a tale of futuristic revenge – “a tale of evening the score against the authoritarian figures who took everything from you.” Adding to the onslaught is the accompanying music video shot, directed, and edited by Flux with secondary camera work by regular collaborator Sam Franco (BARA HARI), and featuring hair and makeup artist Sissy Broadwater as the dystopian heroine. “With No Disguise” marks the third single from Fact Pattern’s forthcoming album, titled The Same Outcome, following up on the “Never Bleed” and “Incompatible” singles released earlier this year; The Same Outcome marks the second full-length effort from the band after 2019’s Fallen Language.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)