



In the 14 years since the Estonian industrial/rock act’s last full-length album, Evestus has remained fairly prolific with numerous singles and remixes, with 2020’s “Happy Being Dead” intended to signal the arrival of a new album. Now, the band has signed with Armalyte Industries for the release of Post Hate Teen Depression, an extensive reimagining of material Evestus has been releasing over the past several years – from the 2012 No God EP and its No God : Dissecting Faith remix companion, to 2019’s Post 18 Depression EP. Lyrical topics naturally include the phenomena of social media influencers, nihilism in the modern era, and relatable despair, with the album also featuring Evestus’ cover of Tears For Fears’ “Mad World,” featuring lead guitar by Matthew Setzer (Skinny Puppy, Front Line Assembly, KANGA, London After Midnight). Post Hate Teen Depression follows up on 2010’s This is Dramacore, due for release on March 15 via Armalyte Industries, with pre-orders available now on Bandcamp.









Evestus

Armalyte Industries

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)