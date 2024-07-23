



It’s been a full decade since Everything Goes Cold last released new material, but the long wait is finally over with today’s release of the “Nadir” single. Marking the coldwave and industrial/rock outfit’s first release since signing to Distortion Productions, the single sees Eric Gottesman working with producer Matia Simovich (INHALT) to take the band’s sound into added levels of refinement and sonic polish… or as Gottesman says in his own inimitable manner, “finally making good on the long-forgotten promise to ‘sound good.'” The track also features additional drums by Mike Blodgett, and guitars by Jamie Cronander (Combichrist, Striplicker, Solanum Xanti, Glass Apple Bonzai), while the accompanying music video was directed by longtime visualist Gabriel Roland; the single also features an instrumental version of “Nadir,” along with a dance floor remix by Susan Subtract of Physical Wash. Gottesman and Cronander had previously collaborated on The Terminus Isolation Tracks, a pair of tracks originally composed for the festival’s streams during the lockdowns. Mastered by Jules Seifert at Epic Audio Mastering, the “Nadir” single is available digitally on Bandcamp. Everything Goes Cold’s last release was 2014’s Black Out the Sun on Metropolis Records.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)