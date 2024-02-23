



Distortion Productions has released the latest single from dark electro-pop artist EVA X, titled “Dopamine Blind.” Written and produced by Gabrielle Gustafson, the song marks the first new material from the artist following the 2022 I Dream of a Reality album and the Control Remixes EP this past July; with additional production and mixing by longtime associate Shane Stephenson of Listening Party Recordings, “Dopamine Blind” also features guitars by Erik Gustafson of Adoration Destroyed. EVA X explains that the song is “angry, defiant, and longing all at once,” its lyrical themese addressing the need for escapism and to forget one’s troubles, finding solace on the dancefloor. Mastered by Eric Oehler at Submersible Studios, “Dopamine Blind” was released today, February 23, and is now available via Bandcamp and Spotify.





