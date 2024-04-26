



It’s been quite some time since the Dublin-based synthpop and electro outfit released any new material, but Empire State Human has returned with the reveal of a new single. Released today, April 26, “Legendary” presents founder and vocalist Aidan Casserly delivering what he calls “a dynamic and positive action statement,” written in collaboration with U.S. synthpop act Ganymede – Patrick Runkle and David Friede (also of Fr/Action). “The song was in the works for a number of years and was set aside until the right moment,” Casserly comments, having also contributed additional production to the original Ganymede mix “so it may bring both bands’ catalogs to a newer synth generation.” “Legendary” will be featured on the forthcoming Robot Love compilation, with selections from the first eight releases in ESH’s discography, spanning the years 2002-2009; due for release on May 10 via Mish Mosh Records, follows up on the Primo 2012-2021 collection released earlier this year.





Empire State Human/Aidan Casserly

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram (ESH), Instagram (Aidan Casserly)

Mish Mosh Records

Facebook



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)