



Isaac Howlett has been busy fronting London synthpop duo Empathy Test to considerable acclaim, and now, he’s striking out on his own with the release of his solo debut. Released today, February 28, via Terrifying Tiger, the “House of Cards” single sees Howlett singing about escape from a toxic relationship, confronting the reality and finding relief in taking decisive action; musically, the song follows in the same style as Empathy Test, full of upbeat tempo and energetic, emotive layers of synth. With the band soon to embark on a European tour to celebrate its tenth anniversary, Howlett will be performing “House of Cards” live as part of Empathy Test’s live sets in Europe and the U.K.; the tour runs from March 1-April 13, with stops including Copenhagen, Hamburg, Hannover, Dresden, Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Helsingborg, Glasgow, Bristol, Nottingham, London, and more. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on the Empathy Test website.













Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)