



Following up on the London synthpop duo’s North American tour this past autumn, Isaac Howlett and Adam Relf will be celebrating their tenth anniversary as Empathy Test with a U.K. and European tour. Kicking things off will be a pair of one-off performances, the first taking place tonight, January 12 in Prague in the Czech Republic, followed tomorrow night in Leipzig, Germany; the full tour will then begin on March 1 in Copenhagen, Denmark, concluding on April 13 in London. After a performance in Helsingborg, Sweden, the tour will primarily focus on Germany with stops include Hamburg, Hannover, Dresden, Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, and more; support for the German run will be provided by fellow British electro/rock act Auger. The tour will then move to the U.K., hitting Glasgow, Bristol, Nottingham, Newcastle, Sheffield, and Manchester; the U.K. dates will feature Hungarian darkwave duo Black Nail Cabaret as the support act, the band having just released “Roadtrip” as the second single from the forthcoming Chrysanthemum album, due for release on March 1 via Dependent Records. Pre-orders for standard and deluxe editions of the album are available now in digital, CD, and vinyl formats. A full listing of dates and ticket links for the 10th Anniversary Tour can be found via Empathy Test’s website; the band’s live lineup consists of Howlett on vocals with drummer David Leisser and keyboardist Nadine Green, while Relf relegates his duties to the studio.









Empathy Test

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Auger

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Black Nail Cabaret

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Dependent Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)