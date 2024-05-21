



This past January saw the release of The Beauty and The Chaos, the fifth full-length album from alternative dance/rock act EMF, so what better time for the band to make its return to the United States? Over three consecutive dates in June, these shows mark the band’s first U.S. performances since 1992, with founding vocalist James Atkin and guitarist Ian Dench stating, “It’s been very hard keeping this news a secret.” Beginning with Summerfest in Milwaukee on June 21, followed by Magic Bag in Detroit on June 22, and then Brooklyn’s The Monarch on June 23, the shows follow up on EMF’s recent U.K. run, in which all 11 nights were sold-out; the band will then return to the U.K. for a series of dates throughout the rest of the year, including one in Ireland. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on EMF’s website. “You can expect all the old hits,” the band comments, “with an added couple of bangers from our new album.”

EMF is best known for the 1990 hit single “Unbelievable,” which would be featured on the 1991 Schubert Dip debut, reaching #3 in the U.K. and hitting #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The band would release Stigma in 1992, and then Cha Cha Cha in 1995 before going on hiatus, reuniting sporadically over the years until the 2020 release of the From Us to You box set; EMF then subsequently released a new album, titled Go Go Sapiens in 2022, followed by The Beauty and The Chaos in January of 2024. The album saw the return of producer Ralph Jezzard, having worked on the band’s first two releases, with the songs written “about our lives and the world in 2023 inspired by our favorite past, present, and future sounds.” The first single, “Hello People” was released in November, featuring a guest spoken word performance by acclaimed comedian/actor/author Stephen Fry.









EMF

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)