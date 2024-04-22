



Paolo Cattaneo, Andrea Lombardini, and Tim Lefebvre have each established formidable and adventurous repertoires, with the forthcoming release of Hypersphere marking a milestone collaboration for the trio. Blending elements of post-punk, Krautrock, noise, and other experimental forms, the EP represents what Lombardini calls a “strong musical connection” among the trio, crafted from disparate fragments conceived and recorded individually; the results are “an almost-perfect balance” of organic and electronic instrumentation to achieve darkly ethereal landscapes across the EP’s five tracks, produced by Lefebvre.

Cattaneo has released three albums as a singer/songwriter, as well as composing soundtracks for shorts, documentaries, promotional videos, and art exhibitions. “Some of Paolo’s keyboards are homemade, and he has very unique sounds,” explains Lombardini, a prominent electric bass and jazz session player in Europe, who has collaborated with Cattaneo extensively since 2016; he is a member of post-noise acts Buñuel and Robox, and Italian pop/rock band Fiumi, and teaches electric bass at the Conservatory of Music in Venice and Siena. Lefebvre is an L.A.-based composer and producer, having worked with the likes of Melissa Etheridge, Carole King, Matisyahu, Knower, and also performed bass on David Bowie’s Blackstar, the art rocker’s final studio album in 2016.

The Hypersphere EP is due for release on May 17 via Freecom Hub, with pre-orders now available. “Sentinel Peak” serves as the EP’s first single.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)