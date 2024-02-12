



2024 marks the 44th anniversary of one of influential avant-garde and proto-industrial act Einstürzende Neubauten, and the band is celebrating with new announcement of a new album, followed by a European tour this autumn. Due for release on April 5, Rampen – APM: Alien Pop Music concludes the “Rampen Phase” of Neubauten’s longstanding supporter project, to be unveiled as a double-LP in limited and standard editions, as well as a double-CD, and digitally, with physical editions to be available via the band’s webstore on the April 5 release date. Prior to the album’s arrival, the band will host an Easter 2024 Supporter Weekend event, taking place in Berlin from Saturday, March 30 to Monday, April 1; for the event, the various band members – Blixa Bargeld, Alexander Hacke, Rudolph Moser, Jochen Arbeit, and Andrew “N.U. Unruh” Chudy – will meet with attending supports to conduct a city tour of Berlin, a Sunday live performance, an exhibition and show & tell of the group’s instruments, and an album listening session. The events can also be attended digitally via streaming video, with full details to be found on the Einstürzende Neubauten website. The subsequent Alien Pop Music Tour will begin on September 5 and carry the band throughout Europe until October 27, with stopds include Berlin, London, Zagreb, Rome, Frankfurst, Warszawa, Leipzig, Barcelona, Milan, Paris, and more. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found here. Rampen – APM: Alien Pop Music follows the 2018 Grundstück album from Neubauten’s supporter project; the band’s last commercial release was 2020’s Alles In Allem.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)