



After making her debut in 2022 with the War on Innocence EP, Ece Eryavuz – a.k.a. Ece Era – has revealed a new single and music video to signal a full-length album to arrive this year. “Let Go” sees the Turkish artist and filmmaker expanding on the electronic parameters of her debut, shrouding her voice in trippy layers that emphasize the melancholic melodies and the danceable rhythms; similarly, the video sees her stretching the visual components of her work, stating that the song represents her inherent vulnerability and melodrama, and as the first song she composed on her DAW, captures her cultural upbringing. “In Turkey, we can be quite dramatic in every way,” Eryavuz comments, “I consider this song a form of art because of its context: my decision to publish it for the reasons I’m publishing it. I like to abandon videos or songs and then rework them years later when I’ve gotten better at forgetting, but I didn’t want to touch ‘Let Go.'”











Mixed by Ece Era with Bastian Benjamin, the “Let Go” single and video were released on May 8, with the song written and produced by Era, and available via Bandcamp and all major digital outlets. A title and release date for the forthcoming full-length album have not yet been revealed, following up on the War on Innocence EP released on June 14, 2022. Era had grown up in Istanbul before attending high school and college in New York due to her fascination with American life, particularly acting and singing. She is now based in Brussels, Belgium, having attended a master’s film program at the Royal Academy of Arts in Ghent.

