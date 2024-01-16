



From the German post-industrial project’s latest EP, Dunkelselbst has revealed a music video for its second single, “Submission and Suffering.” Following up on “Your Pain Turns Me On,” the video marks the band’s second foray into the realms of BDSM imagery and culture, created in collaboration with professional domina Lady Saskja and featuring authentic scenes from several of her sessions; “no animals (including two-legged species) were harmed during the making of this video,” Dunkelselbst comments, emphasizing that all of the footage was shot in a “safe, sane, and most importantly consensual manner.” The video for “Submission and Suffering” is age-restricted on YouTube, and received 12,000 views within 24 hours on Instagram; the song and the preceding “Your Pain Turns Me On” single available on the Forbidden Pleasures EP, released on December 15. The EP marks Dunkelselbst’s second effort after 2021’s 101, with both available as name-your-price items on Bandcamp. Dunkelselbst was founded in 2020 by Frithjof, who had previously been a member of synthpop act Inscape.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)