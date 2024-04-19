



Martin Kanja has earned a notable reputation as the vocalist for Kenyan electro/grindcore act Duma, performing throughout Europe and the U.S., and bridging the gaps between electronic, metal, and African heavy music for the past 10 years. Now picking up where Duma left off, the artist is striking out on his own with today, April 19, marking the release of his solo full-length debut, titled The Adept. As the first release under Haekalu Records, the album is dedicated to Muthoni wa Kirima, the only woman to earn the rank of Field Marshal during the Mau Mau rebellion against British colonialists in Kenya in the 1950s; she is also Lord Spikeheart’s great grandmother, having passed away in September of 2023 at the age of 92. As such, The Adept continues the artist’s exploration of divergent musical genres – noise, metal, heavy bass, hip-hop, techno, trance, and industrial, with lyrics addressing the daily fight against oppression in all its forms delivered by way of crushing screams, growls, chants, and rapping in English, and the native tongues of Kikuyu and Kiswahili. Aiding Lord Spikeheart on this journey are various producers and artists like Backxwash, Fatboi Sharid, Rully Shabara (Senyawa), Italian producer Talpah, Vulture Thrust from death metal act Botswana Overthurst, Brodinski, DJs Scotch Rolex and Die Soon, and more. The Adept is now available in digital and vinyl formats via Bandcamp. Videos have been released for album tracks “TYVM” and “R.E.M. Fodder,” both shot and directed by Ronald Dick and Jonas Karsten, followed by a video directed and eidted by Invernomuto for “Emblem Blem.” Lord Spikeheart also appeared on the soundtrack to the “Phantom Liberty” DLC accompaniment to Cyberpunk 2077 on the track “Cyko Arctic” with Chrisman.













Lord Spikeheart

Website, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, Instagram

Haekalu Records

YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)