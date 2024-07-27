



Whereas the Seattle turbowave duo’s last single took inspiration from the concepts of resilience in the face of nihilism and existential dread, Dual Analog dives headlong into the ancient symbolism of “Dharmachakra” to address the apocalyptic realities of independent artists. “It’s a raw and honest portrayal of what it’s like to pour your heart into your art,” states co-founder Chip Roberts, “only to feel like you’re shouting into the void.” From the difficulties of booking gigs and navigating a predatory and cruel industry, to the challenges of finding and connecting with a modern audience, the song is an anthemic and autobiographical reflection of the collective struggles and frustrations of artists everywhere. Released on July 26 and now available on Bandcamp, “Dharmachakra” marks the fourth single release from Dual Analog in 2024 so far, following up on “Reborn,” “Slave,” and “Long Divide.” Roberts and Kurtis Skinner are currently working on a new album, The Wheel, which is expect to arrive this fall; the album follows up on the band’s 2022 Lust, Worship, and Desire debut.





Dual Analog

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)