



Dual Analog continues to work on new material, with Friday, May 31 seeing the release of the band’s new single, “Reborn.” Described by the Seattle turbowave band as a “visceral journey through the dark corridors of human emotion,” the song sees Kurtis Skinner and Chip Roberts crafting a narrative of facing regret, overcoming adversity, and escaping from cycles of obscurity; as well, the band cites the inspiration of ancient symbolism of the dharmachakra, stating the intent to be confronting existential dread and the realities of nihilism to embrace resilience and catharsis. Furthermore, the themes are extrapolated visually with the accompanying music video directed by Skye Warden (Abney Park, Kill Nothing, DK-Zero) and featuring Nuda and Tristen Bennett in the narrative segments, interspersed with performance footage of the Dual Analog live band, which includes drummer Sarah Anne Campbell and guitarist Andrew Hall.











Available now on Bandcamp, “Reborn” follows last month’s release of “Slave,” and February’s “Long Divide.” This marks Dual Analog’s sixth single release since the 2022 debut album Lust, Worship, and Desire; the follow-up album, titled The Wheel, is expected to arrive this fall.

Dual Analog

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)