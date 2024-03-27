



Dais Records has announced the release of a new album from Scottish experimental electronic musician Drew McDowall, titled A Thread, Silvered and Trembling. Following up on the label’s release of the Lamina boxed set last year, the new album sees McDowall working with engineer Randall Dunn to craft four pieces of electro/acoustic explorations of the artist’s fascination with the pibroch style (known as the ceòl mòr in Gaelic) – an elegiac solo bagpipe that McDowall has used as inspiration throughout much of his work, including his forays with COIL; fusing the style with modal drones and his trademark electronic dissonance, the album also features contributions from cellist Brent Arnold, violinist/violist Kayla Williams, Eric C. Davis on French horn, LEYA’s Marilu Donovan on harp, and processed voices that McDowall identifies as “The Ghosts who Refuse to Rest.” In McDowall’s signature eclecticism, the album’s first half draws inspiration from a combination of a U.K. syrup brand and an inversion of a biblical story, while the second half takes on a more “untamed animism,” with the whole of A Thread, Silvered and Trembling offering a journey of alchemy and catharsis that lingers long after its conclusion. Co-produced by Randall Dunn, the album will be released on May 31 via Dais Records in digital and vinyl formats, with the latter appearing in black, clear red, and red/white cornetto variants; pre-orders are available via the Dais webstore and Bandcamp.









