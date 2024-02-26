



As 2022 marked the Serbian industrial group’s 25th anniversary, dreDDup took to creating a series of music videos for tracks from the band’s back catalog. Two years later on, the band continues to dive into the past with the reveal of “Not From Here,” one of dreDDup’s most popular tracks among fans, dating back to the Future Porn Machine album released in early 2007. As if to pay tribute to those fans, the new video is comprised of analog photographs of dreDDup concerts from that time period, most of which had never been released to the public; manipulated through the use of AI to transform static images into movement, “Not From Here” also features more recent live video recordings and AI-generated creatures, all directed by founder and lead vocalist Mihajlo “Inquisitor” Obrenov, along with remastered audio. Following up on 2021’s Romance of Romans, dreDDup will be releasing the new Pan/Dora album on June 4, 2024 via Crime:Scene Records.





dreDDup

Crime:Scene Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)