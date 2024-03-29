



Today marks the release of Dimensions, the sixth full-length effort from producer/DJ Chris Taylor under his moniker of Destryur. The album draws heavily on the artist’s love of ghost stories and horror movies, weaving them through a varied electronic sound that incorporates elements of synthwave, dubstep, and mid-tempo atmospheres, what Post-Punk.com refers to as “an intricate lattice of sound.” Helping to signal the album’s release is the reveal of the music video for album track “Lucifemme,” which further displays the artist’s predilection for the witchy horror movies of the ’60s and ’70s; “I decided to go for a mid-tempo direction on this one to give the track a trancelike feeling,” Destryur explains, with the song featuring a collaboration with Andrew Tremblay – a.k.a. STRNGR – with whom Taylor has worked on two albums, Night at the Grindhouse parts I and II, which was followed up by a remix companion, and music for parts II and III of the In Search of Darkness documentary series.











Originally from Tampa and New York City, Taylor is now based in New Orleans, where Destryur puts on a bi-monthly DJ night showcasing dark electronic music. Out now on Doom Vision Records, the label owned and operated by actor/musician Omar Doom, Dimensions follows up on Destryur’s 2022 Tales of Terror album, with the album preceded by the “Under Your Skin” single featured Iyes Keen, released on February 29.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)