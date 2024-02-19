



Brian Eno – the very name conjures up numerous thoughts, images, and most of all, sounds. For more than five decades, he has been a driving force in modern music, revolutionizing electronic music, technology, and production, and he’s still going strong. Today, February 19 sees the release of “Lighthouse #429,” a never-before-released track to be featured on the forthcoming soundtrack to Eno, the documentary directed by Gary Hustwit about the eminent artist. Referred to as a “generative documentary that evolves with each screening,” the movie provides an intimate perspective on the self-described “non-musician” and his creative and artistic philosophy across his career. Taken from Eno’s Sonos radio station, the track is one of the album’s 17 spanning 14 albums from his discography, from early solo works to collaborations with David Byrne, John Cale, and more.







“Picasso once said, ‘Inspiration exists, but it has to find you working,'” Eno states, “I don’t wait to be inspired. I start working, and (if I’m lucky) I become ‘inspired.’ And if I’m not lucky, I keep at it until my luck changes. I’m obstinate and confident that I will get somewhere in the end if I keep at it.” Such a statement seems to encapsulate his entire career, with Eno set to premiere at London’s Barbican Cinema on April 20, followed by a Q&A session with Eno, Hustwit, and creative tchnologyist Brendan Dawes. The accompanying soundtrack to Eno will be released the preceding day of April 19, available to pre-order now in digital, CD, and two-LP vinyl formats, with the latter appearing in recycled black and pink & white variants via Brian Eno’s webstore.

Brian Eno

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Gary Hustwit

Website, Facebook, Instagram, IMDB



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)