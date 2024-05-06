



With a new album scheduled to arrive in 2024, French coldwave and dark electronic act Divine Shade has announced dates for a U.K. tour to take place this summer. The tour will run from October 23 to November 2, with stops including Edinburgh, Glasgow, Birmingham, Bristol, Newcastle, Sheffield, Manchester, Swansea, and London; the tour follows the band’s scheduled appearance at Infest in Bradford on August 25, where the band will share the stage with the likes of Ductape, Republica, Rein, Corlyx, Plack Blague, Kollaps, Matt Hart, Xotox, and more. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found via the Divine Shade website, while additional info and tickets for Infest can be found on the festival’s website and Facebook event page. Divine Shade had previously performed a series of opening support slots for Gary Numan on the legendary artist’s The Intruder Tour of the U.K. in 2022, and had also been remixed by Chris Vrenna (Tweaker, ex-Nine Inch Nails) on past singles like “Ashes” and “The Stars.” The forthcoming album, titled Fragments Vol.1, marks Divine Shade’s follow-up to the 2020 In the Dust EP, preceded most recently by last year’s releases of the “Heaven” single in December, and the “Oublier” single in October, which featured Gary Numan guitarist Steve Fox-Harris. Fragments Vol.1 was originally slated for an April 2024 release, having been successfully crowdfunded via Helloasso, earning 153% of its goal.

















Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)