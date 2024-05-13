



Now signed to Infacted Recordings, District 13 has announced the release of a new album, titled Pandora’s Hope. Written and produced over the last two-and-a-half years since 2021’s Mind Over Matter, the German electro and synthpop act addresses contrasting emotional themes – melancholy and joy, hope and powerlessness – with the title relating obviously to the Greek myth in which all vices and misdeeds escaped from the box given to Pandora by Zeus, allowing evil to conquer the world; over the album’s 13 tracks, the band hopes to lead the audience to the same conclusion that “There’s always a way out of the deep valley.” Due for digital release on May 31, Pandora’s Hope can be pre-ordered on Bandcamp, with the album tracks “Turn Back Time” and the 2024 version of “Autumn Leaves” now available to preview; the latter track was originally released as a standalone single in 2021, as was “Key to My Heart,” whose 2024 version serves as the opening track to Pandora’s Hope. Music videos for “Turn Back Time,” “Key to My Heart,” “Autumn Leaves,” and the album’s closing track “I’ll Keep Your Memory Alive (Song For Sheila)” have also been released, as well as remixes of “Turn Back Time” by Rotoskop and DJ Dominatrix.











Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)