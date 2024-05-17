



Jim Semonik and Lee Lauer have certainly been busy since their last release under the banner of Red Lokust; besides releasing a remastered edition of the 2016 debut, the band has been performing all across North America, including appearances at Mechanismus and Dark Side of the Con. Now, the band has unveiled its third full-length album, Hope is the Last Refuge of the Dying, which sees Semonik and Lauer diving deeper into darker lyrical themes and sharper production values; loss, infidelity, war, dystopia, and survival all come into play as Red Lokust continues to unleash a vicious electro/industrial energy primed for the dancefloor. Aiding in this endeavor on the track “Vibrant End” is saxophonist Roger Ebner (Pigface, BILE, Dogtablet), while the band also presents a cover of Dramarama’s “Anything, Anything,” and Third Realm lends a remix of “The Kid” to conclude the album, the original version of which appeared on The Kill Lock comic book soundtrack released by Distortion Productions in October of 2022. Mastered by Eric Oehler (Null Device, Klack) at Sumersible Studios, Hope is the Last Refuge of the Dying was released today, May 17, via Distortion Productions, and is available in digital and CD formats.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)