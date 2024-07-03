



It’s been six years since the dark alt. rock group’s last album, but Die So Fluid has never been a band to stay quiet. With several singles released in the interim, the trio has now launched an IndieGoGo campaign for the forthcoming sixth album, Skin Hunger, which has already at the time of this article attained 80% of its flexible goal. Independently produced through the course of the pandemic, the album represents themes of Die So Fluid’s transformation in a world out of balance; with the band’s signature blend of metal and post-punk with melodic gothic undertones, Skin Hunger features the singles “The Start or the End,” “Do You Dare,” “Walk with Me,” “We Are the Virus,” and “Sharpen Your Sword,” with the band hoping for the album to reestablish emotional, mental, and spiritual connections – not just between band and audience, but among ourselves.







Lead vocalist/bassist and co-founder Grog Lisee had spent much of the pandemic focusing on yoga and working with sufferers of Alzheimer’s, stating that “Their vulnerable condition drew a confronting parallel for me with the increasing mental health issues of younger generations, experiencing isolation, touch deprivation, and depression in the increasingly tech-centric world of social media. It affects us all.” With an initial target goal of $5,000, the band lays out in the campaign the numerous costs and considerations of album production, equipment, recording, artwork, videos, and eventually touring and live performance; perks in the campaign include sets of art, postcards, stickers, T-shirts, and the album in digital and CD formats. Mixed and mastered by drummer Justin Bennett (Skinny Puppy, My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult, kETvECTOR), and with string arrangements by guitarist/keyboardist Drew Richards, the album also features violinist Samy Bishai and cellist Felix Waller. Skin Hunger follows up on 2018’s One Bullet From Paradise, and marks the second album to feature Bennett after the death of original drummer Al Fletcher in 2016.

Die So Fluid

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)