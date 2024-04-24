



To record an album with an orchestra… such has been a longtime dream of Adrian Hates, who now gets to see it fulfilled with the announcement of Under a Timeless Spell, the latest effort from Diary of Dreams. Recorded with the Leipzig Philharmonic, the album features 10 classic tracks from throughout the German industrial/darkwave outfit’s history, with the keyboard and guitar parts arranged for the orchestra by Conrad Oleak; recorded at Kupfersaal Leipzig in September of 2022 by Hendrik Bertram, additional piano and vocal recordings were conducted and edited by Hates with Felix Wunderer, who also co-mixed the album with Hates and Bertram. Under a Timeless Spell follows up on 2023’s Melancholin, and is due for release via Accession Records on April 26 in digital CD digipak, and black-and-white splatter vinyl formats, with the latter limited to 1,000 numbered copies; pre-orders for the album are now available via all major vendors. Singles from the album include “The Valley,” “Traumtänzer,” “She and Her Darkness,” “Butterfly:Dance!,” and “Hiding Rivers,” while a video directed by Hates for “The Valley” was revealed on March 22; a video for “Malum” will be unveiled on the album’s release date of April 26 at 12:00pm EST. Diary of Dreams will then embark on a series of live dates throughout Germany, Belgium, Finland, and France for the remainder of 2024; a full listing of dates and ticket links can be found on the band’s website.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)