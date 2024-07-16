



Intravenal Sound Operations has announced the release of a newly remastered edition of Saint of the Pit from acclaimed artist/activist Diamanda Galás. Originally released via Mute Records in November of 1986, the album was the second entry in Galás’ Masque of the Red Death trilogy, which had begun with The Divine Punishment just a few months prior; she explains that Mute owner Daniel Miller had expressed concerns over releasing the album so soon after the previous record, with Galás stating that it was a spiritual mandate for her to put it out. The Masque of the Red Death trilogy thematically addresses the suffering of HIV/AIDS epidemic and the stigmas surrounding it at a time when the subject was still difficult to approach, with Saint of the Pit ultimately being dedicated to Galás’ brother Philip-Dimitri Galás, a prominent poet and playwright who passed away from the disease in August of 1986 at the age of 32. Prior to his death, he had been instrumental in his sister’s conception of the album by presenting her with a book of poems by 19th century French Decadent authors – les poetès maudits (“the accursed poets”) – including the likes of Charles Baudelaire, Gérard de Nerval, and Tristan Corbière. “It was Corbière’s ‘Blind Man’s Cry’ that terrified me,” Galás says, “That poem describes the torture of slow death, with no hope of solace, and this was something that I could see happening to so many around me.”







She also goes on to praise original producer Gareth Jones for his guidance, calling him “an empath of the highest order,” with percussion contributions by F.M. Einheit (ex-Einstürzende Neubauten). Due for release on September 13, the new edition was remastered by Heba Kadry, who in Galás’ words, “exposed lines of sound that I could not clearly hear before.” Pre-orders are available now on Bandcamp in digital, CD, and vinyl formats.





Diamanda Galás

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)