



Canadian industrial act Death and Horror Inc (DHI) returned in 2019 to celebrate the band’s 25th anniversary, releasing remastered editions of 1990’s Machine Altar Transmission, 1994’s Pressures Collide, and the Emotional Lockout rarities EP; five years later, founding vocalist and frontman Vicar has taken things a step further for the 30th anniversary, completely reissuing all three items with a brand new 2024 remaster that exhibits “a clarity, depth, and cohesion to the overall mix, that simply did not exist before.” He began work on the 30th anniversary remasters in the summer of 2023 while working on new material, clarifying that the new mixes and restorations feature no additional overdubs or recordings – “they are true to the source material,” he comments, “but they project, like never before, the full intensity of the recordings.”

The remastering initially began with the unearthing of the original tapes in 2018, beginning with DHI’s Machine Altar Transmission debut; originally released in 1991, the 33rd anniversary edition contains the 1991 Chemical Land EP, as well as early demos, alternate versions, and other rarities, including two additional demos not featured on the 25th anniversary release. Similarly, Pressures Collide includes tracks from 1993’s Bitter Alloys EP, along with the ambient bonus track “Into the Ether,” and the titular album in new V3 mixes and restored versions of the original ’90s mixes, totalling 29 tracks. “Emotional Lockout” was the last song DHI completed prior to the band’s hiatus in 1997, with the EP also presenting its original mix restored, the 2024 mix, and a remix. Vicar goes on to say that these new editions ensure that no further upgrading will be necessary again, “Because I can’t imagine the tracks kicking any harder than they do today.”

With all three remasters – Machine Altar Transmission, Pressures Collide, and Emotional Lockout – now available, DHI is also conducting an introductory flash sale: each item is available for $1.00 today, April 29. The prices will then shift to $2.00 each on Tuesday, April 30; $4.00 on Wednesday, May 1; finally, the regular $8.00 price on Thursday, May 2.













Death and Horror Inc (DHI)

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)