



Hailing from Los Angeles, Devon Thompson has unveiled the latest single from her upcoming EP, titled “I Luv You But It Hurts Like Hell.” Written by Thompson with producer James Salter and Kristoffer Ragnastam, the song presents her darkly punk-inspired brand of alt. rock with a tale of “utter defeat and almost desperation,” addressing themes of shedding toxicity; as such, the rapid fire lyrics and guitar phrases are intentionally short to emphasize the song’s message of “being done and over with the situation.” Of the relationship presented in the song and the accompanying video directed by Bianca Cruz, Thompson goes on to say that the song applies as much to family, friends, and even religion, drawing on her own Christian upbringing – “You love your family and your community, but you know you can’t stay because they don’t accept who you fundamentally are.”







“I Luv You But It Hurts Like Hell” was released on January 17 via Exquisite Feline, following up on past singles like “So Close,” “Napoleon,” and “Soft Like Water.” The song will be featured on Thompson’s forthcoming Skin EP, produced by Salter (The Raveonettes, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club), with the artist commenting on their partnership, “We were just going to do six songs together and part ways, but we had something going.” Of the EP, due to arrive on March 27, the title refers to her fascination with skin as a representation of beauty, delicacy, and violence, with the themes drawing on the difficulties of her upbringing, and now using her creativity and songwriting as a force for positive influence. “Even if the concept is dark, it helps me so much to write about it, and write about it from someone else’s perspective.” Thompson plans to release further singles from the EP, as well as to perform more live shows throughout 2024.

Devon Thompson

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)