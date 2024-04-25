



Jay Smith has spent the last 20 years helming the dark electronic sounds of Deviant UK, although things have been relatively quiet for the band since 2015, when the Cracks Start to Show single proved a more prophetic title than was perhaps intended. But now, the band is returning with a vengeance, having now signed to Armalyte Industries, and announcing a new single; reimagining “Access Denied!” from the band’s Barbed Wire Star debut in 2006, the 2024 is due to arrive this summer, serving as the first taste of a long-awaited new album from Deviant UK. Furthermore, the band will be performing live in the coming months, beginning with an appearance at The Whitby Spring Goth Fest on Friday, April 26; a full listing of live shows and ticket links can be found on the Deviant UK Facebook page. Smith comments, “I’m genuinely amazed and humbled that the offers have kept coming after so long away. I thought I would be long-forgotten.” The band had previously been signed to WTII Records, who had in 2013 reissued Barbed Wire Star and the Very.Bad.Things 2011 follow-up; 2014 saw the band collaborating with fellow dark electro act Cyferdyne on the “Changed the Way You Kiss Me” single. “I’m about to start work on new songs,” Smith comments, “and the plan is to (finally) release a new album to coincide with the live shows.”

Deviant UK

Armalyte Industries

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)