



Founded by New York City promoter and DJ Sean Templar in 2015, A Murder of Crows will be making its return to Brooklyn for this year’s event, taking place on Labor Day weekend – August 30-31, along with an opening pre-party on August 29, and a closing livestream event on Twitch on September 1. The festival offers a celebration of the gothic and post-punk scene, with this year’s event featuring performances by the likes of KITE, The Neuro Farm, Bootblacks, The March Violets, The Bellwether Syndicate, Lathe of Heaven, Rosegarden Funeral Party, and more; the opening party will feature a performance by The Hunt, as well as a meet & greet dance party. All three nights will also feature sets from numerous DJs focusing on goth, post-punk, death rock, darkwave, and coldwave. Single-day passes for A Murder of Crows are $50, while two-day passes start at $72.20, with a limited number of Tier 2 passes that include free entry to the opening party; tickets are available via Ticketmaster for Friday, Saturday, and the full two-day event. Additional information on the festival, artists, DJs, lodging, and restaurants can be found here and via the Facebook event page.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)