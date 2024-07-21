



Taking place tonight, July 20, will be long-awaited TechNoir 2024 event, presented by Glitch Mode Recordings as a celebration of 40 years of cyberpunk culture and angry robot noises. As part of the festivities, industrial/metal act Derision Cult will be premiering a new single, titled “Warning Signs,” as the first taste of the band’s forthcoming Mercenary Notes Pt. 2. Accompanied by an animated music video created by Vancouver’s Empire Animation, “Warning Signs” portrays the band in a kinetic and high speed road trip that reaches its climax at the Glitch Mode Ranch, the visuals serving to augment the song’s thrashing guitars, pummeling electronic rhythms, and acerbic vocals; Derision Cult founder Dave McAnally explains the lyrical themes to be a reflection of the perilous state of the world, with the line of “Is it getting real enough yet?” inspired directly from a true story told by his brother, a Naval EOD officer deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan. The song also features incendiary contributions from guitarist Reeves Gabrels (Tin Machine, David Bowie, The Cure), along with Derision Cult and Cyanotic members Sean Payne, Jesse Hunt, and Brad Huston; Gabrels had previously collaborated with the band on “Deaf Blood” and “Slaves Rebuild” from 2022’s Mercenary Notes Pt. 1.







Mercenary Notes Pt. 2 is expected to arrive this fall, featuring tracks recorded during the same sessions that yielded Pt. 1; produced by Sean Payne, the album also includes contributions from Brazilian organist Ronaldo Rodrigues and Chicago cowpunk legend Pete Berwick, along with remixes by Justin K. Broadrick (Godflesh, Jesu). “Warning Signs” will be made available on all streaming services on July 23, appearing on Bandcamp tomorrow, July 21.

As stated, “Warning Signs” made its premiere tonight during Derision Cult’s appearance at TechNoir 2024 in Chicago; hosted by renowned actor, comic, and Drive-In Theater and MonsterVision host Joe Bob Briggs, the event took place at Mae District (Al Capone’s former private club), with additional performances by Cyanotic, Acucrack, Nevada Hardware, Conn.RAR, The Boundless feat. RoyB0t, and DJs Subspace and Ecto, all curated by founder Sean Payne and lighting/video artist Subspace.





Derision Cult / South Street Dungeon

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp (Derision Cult), Bandcamp (SSD), YouTube (Derision Cult), YouTube (SSD), Instagram

Glitch Mode Recordings

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Reeves Gabrels

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, Bandcamp (Imaginary Friends), Instagram

Mae District

Website, Facebook, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)