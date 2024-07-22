



Following up on the dark electro/EBM and industrial act’s 2021 album, FÏX8:SËD8 has announced a dual reissue encompassing the first two releases – 2006’s Humanophobia and 2009’s Dormicum. Originally self-released by the band, the reissues will be arriving on September 6 via Dependent Records in an artbook CD edition that features both in their entirety, along with three additional bonus tracks, all remastered by Arnte (Pyrroline); furthermore, each album is being made available digitally in their individual forms, with “Killing Field (Choeung Ek)” serving as the introductory single for Humanophobia, which was originally produced by Daniel Myer (Haujobb, Architect), and the self-produced Dormicum being represented by “The Needle.” Pre-orders for the remastered edition of Humanophobia​:​Dormicum in CD and digital formats are available now through Bandcamp. FÏX8:SËD8’s last release of new material was 2021’s The Inevitable Relapse, which was also mixed and mastered by Arnte.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)