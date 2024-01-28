



Matthew Lee Clark has been a fixture of the Chicago alternative and industrial rock underground thanks to his work in Mary’s Window, The Joy Thieves, and several other acts over the years. Today, his longtime friend and band mate Dan Milligan has announced the release of The Angels Have All Gone Insane, the debut EP from The Human Element; written, arranged, produced, and mixed by Clark, the EP is intended to help raise funds for his mounting medical expenses in lieu of a GoFundMe campaign. In May of 2023, Clark had suffered a massive hemorrhagic stroke, after which he was rushed to emergency neurosurgery to remove a piece of his skull. His wife Bria Toulemonde had kept friends and fans apprised of his condition and recovery, but the unthinkable occurred later in the fall when she unexpectedly passed away; Toulemonde and Clark had been married in May of 2022, but she began to experience life-threatening seizures weeks later, the pair relocating to Austin, TX in an effort to provide better care for her. Since her passing, Milligan has done well to take up the mantle and address the immense outpouring of love and support from the community. “Immediately following his stroke, a countless number of Matt’s friends and musical cohorts reached out to me to ask how they could donate money to help him out,” Milligan explains, with the decision being made to hold off on fundraising due to the uncertainty of the situation.







Dedicated to Bria’s memory, The Angels Have All Gone Insane is due to be released on February 2 via Bandcamp; although priced at $5.00, “we have made it possible for you to pay as much as you’d like,” with 100% of the money raised to go directly to Clark’s ongoing care. “While every little bit helps, this is your chance to show Matthew that you truly care by paying as much as you can comfortably afford.” As stated, the EP’s four tracks were written and produced by Clark, who performed guitars and lead and backing vocals, along with Milligan on drums, percussion, and keyboard programming; also appearing on the EP are backing vocalist Desiree Starr Harris, and bass from fellow Joy Thieves Matt Noveskey, Mike Czarnik, and James Scott, the latter having also provided backing vocals and additional engineering. A video for the EP track “Omissions of a Liar” had been released in early 2023.









The Human Element

Facebook, Bandcamp

Mary’s Window

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

The Joy Thieves

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)