



Cold Transmission Music has released the fourth studio outing from synthwave duo Dead Astronauts, titled Ghosts. Preceded by the “Erase Me” single released this past January, the album sees the duo of Slade Templeton and Jared Kyle looking backwards, addressing those remnants of the past that leave an indelible imprint on us – as the title suggests, the “ghosts” that remain to influence our present day lives. The “Erase Me” single captures this notion with its lyrics about trauma and laying our inner demons to rest. Drawing inspiration from ’90s horror and the revenge films of the ’70s and ’80s, the band also sought to expand the scope of their synthwave sound, incorporating elements of post-punk, darkwave, and cinematic pop. Adding to Ghosts is a guest appearance by Glitbiter’s Florence Bullock on “The Red Dress,” returning after a previous collaboration with Dead Astronauts on 2021’s Silhouettes; Bullock had taken over as the band’s vocalist following the departure of original member Hayley Stewart, but would step back in 2023 following a series of scheduling and health concerns, thus allowing Templeton to take on a more prominent role alongside Kyle. The band will be performing Ghosts live at this year’s Wave Gotik Treffen, which serves as the band’s European live premiere. The album is now available in digital, CD, and vinyl formats via Bandcamp.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)